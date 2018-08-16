Tropical Storm Lane strengthens overnight

Tropical Storm Lane intensified slightly overnight and continues its movement westward.
By Monday, Lane is expected to still be a major hurricane a few hundreds of miles southeast of Hilo, with sustained winds of 120 mph and heading northwest, according to the five-day forecast.
Video: Jason Genegabus
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
The 5-day forecast track of Tropical Storm Lane, as of 5 a.m. today.
Lane had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was located 1,935 miles east-southeast of Hilo while moving west at 14 mph as of 5 a.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Although Lane is expected to continue moving west “for the next day or so,” it’s still forecast to subsequently turn toward the west-northwest and become a hurricane by Friday and possibly a major hurricane over the weekend, according to weather officials.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.