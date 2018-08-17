3 hurt in multiple-vehicle collision in Wailua

Three people were injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle collision today near the Marine Camp access road in Wailua.

According to Kauai police, a Honda sedan was traveling north on Kuhio Highway when it collided with an oncoming Ford sports utility vehicle making a left turn onto the access road. A Chevrolet pickup truck traveling behind the sedan then crashed into the SUV.

A 48-year-old Kapaa woman who was a passenger in the SUV sustained critical injuries and was transported to Wilcox Medical Center. The driver, a 47-year-old man, also from Kapaa, was taken to the medical center in serious condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old Kapaa woman, also was taken to the medical center, where she was treated and released.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old Kapaa man, was uninjured.

Police closed Kuhio Highway and rerouted southbound traffic to Wailua Bypass Road while an investigation was conducted and the road cleared of debris.