 3 hurt in multiple-vehicle collision in Wailua
August 17, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

3 hurt in multiple-vehicle collision in Wailua

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
August 17, 2018
Updated August 17, 2018 10:09pm
ADVERTISING

Three people were injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle collision today near the Marine Camp access road in Wailua.

According to Kauai police, a Honda sedan was traveling north on Kuhio Highway when it collided with an oncoming Ford sports utility vehicle making a left turn onto the access road. A Chevrolet pickup truck traveling behind the sedan then crashed into the SUV.

A 48-year-old Kapaa woman who was a passenger in the SUV sustained critical injuries and was transported to Wilcox Medical Center. The driver, a 47-year-old man, also from Kapaa, was taken to the medical center in serious condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old Kapaa woman, also was taken to the medical center, where she was treated and released.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old Kapaa man, was uninjured.

Police closed Kuhio Highway and rerouted southbound traffic to Wailua Bypass Road while an investigation was conducted and the road cleared of debris.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Respect’ didn’t pay Aretha Franklin much due to copyright law
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING