Police close Kamehameha Highway near Wahiawa for brush fire

Honolulu police have closed Kamehameha Highway near Whitmore Village because of a brush fire.

Police said at about 6:10 p.m. that the road was closed between Kamananui Road and Whitmore Avenue.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said 45 firefighters with 14 units were responding after receiving a call at about 5:21 p.m.

Firefighters were sent to the area near Whitmore Avenue and Saipan Drive and arrived at 5:34 p.m.

Seguirant said the size of the fire was not immediately known and the blaze may involve federal land.