Traffic is being contraflowed on Kamehameha Highway near the Joseph P. Leong bypass in Haleiwa due to a downed utility pole.

The Hawaiian Electric Co. received a report of the damaged pole at about midnight.

Crews are conducting pole replacement work that will likely take six to eight hours to complete, according to spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan.