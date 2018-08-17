FBI seeks male suspect in sexual exploitation case

The FBI is seeking help in finding a child victim and a male suspect dubbed John Doe 40 in a sexual exploitation case, but the agency does not have information on the state they are located in.

Law enforcement says John Doe 40 may have information pertaining to the identity of the child victim.

Agents, while doing a child pornography search, found the heavyset man in a video allegedly performing sexual acts with a child, FBI Honolulu Special Agent Jason White said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first found the video with the suspect in October 2017.

“We’re trying to find out who this guy is in the video and find the child,” he said.

White said that the FBI has not been able to determine a location of where the video was produced, but it may have been produced before October 2017.

The suspect appears to be between 30 and 40 years old with dark colored hair, and is heard speaking English in the video.

Operation Rescue Me is a partnership with various agencies, including the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, Violent Crimes Against Children Section and others.

Since it began, Operation Rescue Me has led to the ID of more than 200 child victims. It focuses on using clues through in-depth image analysis.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free line at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or the local office at 566-4300.