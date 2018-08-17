 FBI seeks male suspect in sexual exploitation case
August 17, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Top News

FBI seeks male suspect in sexual exploitation case

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
August 17, 2018
Updated August 17, 2018 5:00pm

  • COURTESY FBI

    Law enforcement says John Doe 40 may have information pertaining to the identity of the child victim.

ADVERTISING

The FBI is seeking help in finding a child victim and a male suspect dubbed John Doe 40 in a sexual exploitation case, but the agency does not have information on the state they are located in.

Law enforcement says John Doe 40 may have information pertaining to the identity of the child victim.

Agents, while doing a child pornography search, found the heavyset man in a video allegedly performing sexual acts with a child, FBI Honolulu Special Agent Jason White said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first found the video with the suspect in October 2017.

“We’re trying to find out who this guy is in the video and find the child,” he said.

White said that the FBI has not been able to determine a location of where the video was produced, but it may have been produced before October 2017.

The suspect appears to be between 30 and 40 years old with dark colored hair, and is heard speaking English in the video.

Operation Rescue Me is a partnership with various agencies, including the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, Violent Crimes Against Children Section and others.

Since it began, Operation Rescue Me has led to the ID of more than 200 child victims. It focuses on using clues through in-depth image analysis.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free line at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or the local office at 566-4300.

PREVIOUS STORY
Georgia police defend use of stun gun on 87-year-old woman cutting dandelions
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING