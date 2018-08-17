 Fire destroys home in Pahoa
Fire destroys home in Pahoa

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
August 17, 2018
Updated August 17, 2018 9:54pm
Fire destroyed a single-family home this afternoon in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Pahoa.

The fire was reported at 1:43 p.m. Hawaii County Fire Department responded with 10 units staffed by 27 personnel.

Arriving firefighters found the single-story structure fully engulfed in flames and a neighboring home threatened by flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 2:45 p.m. It was deemed fully extinguished by 5 p.m.

The neighboring home sustained damage from radiant heat.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home reportedly had been occupied by squatters.

