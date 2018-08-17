 Stan Lee gets 3-year restraining order against ex-adviser
LOS ANGELES >> Stan Lee’s restraining order against a former business manager has been extended for three years.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the move today, ordering Keya Morgan to stay away from the Marvel Comics mogul and his family.

The order makes permanent a previous temporary restraining order Lee’s lawyers had received.

It’s another step toward restoring stability for the 95-year-old Lee, who has been the subject of a power struggle involving his daughter, Morgan, and others who sought roles in his life and business.

Lee’s lawyer Jonathan Freund says Lee’s family is pleased he can move forward without being bothered or harassed, and that his previously deteriorating health is improving.

Morgan’s attorney, Alex Kessel, says Morgan has never done anything harmful to Lee, and never will.

