 Isle jobless rate in July steady at 2.1%
August 17, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Isle jobless rate in July steady at 2.1%

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 16, 2018 at 9:55 pm
Hawaii’s nation-low unemployment rate held at 2.1 percent in July for the second straight month as the state’s labor market remained on solid footing. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –