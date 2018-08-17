 Football team needs to take advantage of schedule
August 17, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Football team needs to take advantage of schedule

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 17, 2018 12:05 am 
The importance of a winning football season in 2018 just took on added urgency for the University of Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –