 Bridge repair to close Kamehameha Highway in Mililani on Sunday
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 18, 2018
Updated August 18, 2018 5:55pm
Kamehameha Highway will be closed from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana Avenue on Sunday to allow for emergency repairs to Kipapa Stream Bridge.

Both directions of the highway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation said recent work on the bridge revealed “a situation affecting the structural integrity of the bridge.” The scheduled repair work with focus on one of the main bridge supports.

Motorists are advised to take the H-2 Freeway as an alternate route into Mililani.

