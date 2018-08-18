 Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii island
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 18, 2018
Updated August 18, 2018 1:28pm
Hawaii island is under a flash flood warning as heavy rains pummel the island.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory at 12:45 p.m. for locations that include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honomu, Mountain View, Papaikou, and Glenwood.

At about 1 p.m., radar showed nearly stationary heavy rain near Hilo, falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

“Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly,” the weather service said.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency instructed residents to move to higher ground, avoid crossing flood-prone areas and exercise caution while driving.

The warning is set to expire at 4 p.m., but could be extended if the heavy rain continues.

