 Girl, 12, controls vehicle after driver collapses in fatal Kaneohe crash
Girl, 12, controls vehicle after driver collapses in fatal Kaneohe crash

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 18, 2018
Updated August 18, 2018 12:11pm
A 12-year-old girl was apparently unharmed Friday after the driver of a vehicle she was in collapsed while on Kahekili Highway in Kaneohe.

Police said the girl and a 43-year-old man, both of Kaneohe, were in the vehicle, heading northbound on Kahekili about 100 feet south of Likelike Highway when the man went unconscious at about 10 p.m.

The vehicle hit a guardrail before the girl was able to grab the steering wheel and control the vehicle until it came to a stop.

The man was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police said it was the 37th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 26 at this time last year.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.

