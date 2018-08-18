Hikianalia departs Hawaii for California

More than 100 well-wishers converged on the Marine Education Training Center at Sand Island today to watch the departure of the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hikianalia for San Francisco.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

More than 100 well-wishers converged on the Marine Education Training Center at Sand Island today to watch the departure of the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hikianalia for San Francisco.

The wind- and solar-powered canoe, captained and navigated by Lehua Kamalu, is expected to arrive at the coast of Northern California in mid-September, in time for the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco. Thirteen crew members are aboard for the 2,800-mile ocean crossing.

The departure was delayed for almost three weeks due to weather conditions.

The voyage extends the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Malama Honua campaign to promote environmental conservation and cultural preservation.

A welcome ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 16 at Aquatic Park in San Francisco. While in California, the crew will participate in numerous community-engagement events.

Polynesian Voyaging Society president and pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson will speak at the Global Climate Action Summit’s session focused on “Healthy Oceans.”