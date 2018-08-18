Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make their engagement official on Instagram
Associated Press
NEW YORK >> It’s official for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her engagement bling.
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged. Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra’s finger.
The two on Saturday announced on their respective Instagram accounts they are engaged.
Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra’s finger. The two are in India with both of their families.