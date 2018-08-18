 Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make their engagement official on Instagram
August 18, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Top News

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make their engagement official on Instagram

Associated Press
August 18, 2018
Updated August 18, 2018 9:35am
  • Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her engagement bling.
    Video: Yahoo

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 1, 2017 FILE PHOTO

    Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged. Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra’s finger.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> It’s official for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The two on Saturday announced on their respective Instagram accounts they are engaged.

Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra’s finger. The two are in India with both of their families.

 

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

“Taken … With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote . On Jonas’ page, he wrote , “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

The 25-year-old Jonas and 36-year-old Chopra had reportedly decided in July to get married after dating for two months.

Jonas gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers musical group and is now a solo artist and actor. Chopra starred in the ABC television drama “Quantico.” She is a former Miss World winner.

PREVIOUS STORY
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
NEXT STORY
Today declared a national day of mourning in Italy for victims of collapsed highway bridge
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING