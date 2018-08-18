No tsunami threat to Hawaii following major Fiji earthquake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 8.2 magnitude earthquake this afternoon near Fiji.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 348 miles and was located 174 miles northeast of Fiji’s Ndoi Island. No casualties are expected based on initial readings.

Small tsunami waves have been observed but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected based on available data.

The earthquake occurred at 2:20 p.m. Hawaii time.