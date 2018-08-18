 No tsunami threat to Hawaii following major Fiji earthquake
August 18, 2018 | 89° | Check Traffic

Top News

No tsunami threat to Hawaii following major Fiji earthquake

By Star-Advertiser staff and Associated Press
August 18, 2018
Updated August 18, 2018 3:31pm

  • COURTESY USGS

    The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 348 miles and was located 174 miles northeast of Fiji’s Ndoi Island. No casualties are expected based on initial readings.

ADVERTISING

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 8.2 magnitude earthquake this afternoon near Fiji.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 348 miles and was located 174 miles northeast of Fiji’s Ndoi Island. No casualties are expected based on initial readings.

Small tsunami waves have been observed but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected based on available data.

The earthquake occurred at 2:20 p.m. Hawaii time.

PREVIOUS STORY
Stabbing near Nuuanu YMCA leaves man in critical condition
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING