Stabbing near Nuuanu YMCA leaves man in critical condition

A 35-year-old man remained in critical condition this afternoon after a stabbing early this morning near the YMCA in Nuuanu.

Police said the victim and a 32-year-old man were arguing when the younger man stabbed the victim with a knife at about 2:40 a.m. near 1441 Pali Highway.

Paramedics treated the victim, who had apparent stab wounds to his head and neck, and took him to a hospital in critical condition, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

Police said the victim remained in critical condition at the hospital this afternoon.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.