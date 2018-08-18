 K-pop idol band H.O.T. to hold first concert since 2001 split
August 18, 2018 | 85° | Check Traffic

K-pop idol band H.O.T. to hold first concert since 2001 split

By Jeff Chung
Posted on August 18, 2018 6:30 pm  Updated on  August 18, 2018 at 6:16 pm
H.O.T., the K-pop idol group from the ’90s, will be holding their first concert since they split up in 2001. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –