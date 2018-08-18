Things She Loves: Constance Wu’s beauty picks go way back

ADVERTISING
SKIN CARE
First thing: I chug a bunch of water, and then I usually do something pretty simple. You know those Neutrogena makeup wipes (about $7 at drugstores)? I use either those or just water. I follow that with Drunk Elephant vitamin C serum ($80 for 30-milliliter bottle at sephora.com). I shop at Sephora a lot because they’re really cool about letting you try things out. This was a recommended product there, so I gave it a go and loved it.
Then I use La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream ($175 for 1-ounce jar at cremedelamer.com and high-end department stores). The first time I heard about La Mer was in middle school, and I read that J.Lo used it. I didn’t always use it, but once I started making money, I was like, “I can actually afford to treat myself.” To me, skin care is a pleasure.
Depending on the day, I might use sunscreen. I used to use Neutrogena Ultra Sheer, but then I read that physical sunscreens are better than chemical ones, and I switched to one by La Roche-Posay (about $30 at Longs drugstores or laroche-posay.us).
I have a whole other routine at night. If I’ve had a shoot and I’m wearing makeup, I do different types of cleanser. I use SK-II oil cleanser ($70 for 250-milliliter bottle, sk-ii.com) — that takes the makeup off — and after that, I use the Clearasil face wash (about $10 at drugstores). Seriously. I’ve been using it since I was a teenager.
And I’m really into these Alpha Beta peels by Dr. Dennis Gross (drdennisgross.com). If I want to be really glow-y the next day, I definitely use them.
I follow that with the Drunk Elephant serum, and sometimes I use a prescription retinoid called tretinoin. If I do the peel, though, I skip that. I won’t use both. I also like the Shiseido Glow Revival line (available at shiseido.com and high-end department stores) a lot. I use the serum, the lotion and the eye cream.
MAKEUP
Makeup is a kind of mood ring. One day you can be really stripped down and natural, and on other days you want to do an orange lip. Usually I use the Cle de Peau concealer ($70 for 5-gram tube at cledepeaubeaute.com) for my dark circles. And I always do some kind of blush. My blushes rotate depending on my mood and what I’m wearing. Sometimes I do a HD cream blush from Make Up for Ever ($26 at makeupforever.com).
I do brown eyeliner on my top lash line. And I like lip color that mimics my natural color — it’s a pinky mauve. The one I’m using now is by Charlotte Tilbury ($34 at charlottetilbury.com). I do like having a lip liner sometimes. I line just outside my top lip before filling it in. I take a lot of inspiration from J.Lo in that sense. She looks so great.
Mascara irritates my eyes. I get lash extensions now — it’s easier. I try to get really natural-looking ones that are thin and don’t really curl. I don’t want to look like those dolls that blink.
EVER-CHANGING HAIR
My natural hair is a dark, dark brown, very shiny, very straight and very full. I have so much hair. I’ve gone through four different hair colors this year. It wasn’t because of any roles. It was because of my flighty personality.
I took the summer off from work. Because I knew I wasn’t going to be on camera for several months, I thought, “I’m going to just play around.” I was pink, then I was jet black, then I was blond, and now I’m kind of dark blond-light brown.
At first, I thought my hair was invincible — I could do anything to it. And after the first three colors, it was OK. By the time I got to my fourth color, it seemed to quit. I don’t want to be this color, and I’m trying to get it to a richer chocolate brown.
Normally I use the Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil shampoo and conditioner ($31 for an 8.5-ounce bottle, $34 for a 6.7-ounce conatiner, respectively at bumbleandbumble.com). But now it’s not enough. I use the Olaplex conditioner ($28 for 8.5-ounce bottle at sephora.com or olaplex.com), and I have to do a deep-conditioning mask.