 Lane intensifies into Category 3 hurricane
August 18, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Lane intensifies into Category 3 hurricane

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 18, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 17, 2018 at 10:16 pm
Hurricane Lane gathered significant power Friday as it continued its westward advance toward the Central Pacific and the Hawaiian islands. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –