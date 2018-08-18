Prep Football: Damien Monarchs vs. Nanakuli Golden Hawks

Running back Aperamo Sulu (25) of Damien takes the ball upfield during Saturday night's game against Nanakuli.
Damien's defensive lineman Jett Buffett (47) puts pressure on QB Sedric Crawford (40).
Aperamo Sulu (25) takes the ball all the way to the end zone for a Damien touchdown during the first half of play.
Wide receiver Lindon Sevilleja (2) of Damien makes an open field catch keeping his foot inbounds.
Damien's defensive back Kevin Edwards (15) breaks up a pass intended for Nanakuli's wide receiver Lexsen Kunukau (20).
Nanakuli quarterback Sedric Crawford (40) attempts a pass.
Lindon Sevilleja (2) catches a pass from teammate Duke Ho'ohuli (10) giving Damien's first score of the game.
Damien's quarterback Duke Ho'ohuli (10) throws the ball to the end zone.