Prep Football: ‘Iolani Raiders vs. Kailua Surfriders

‘Iolani junior receiver Carter Kamana (21) takes the ball up field during Friday night's game against Kailua.
‘Iolan sophomore Shayden Molina (10) picks up the tackle behind the line.
‘Iolani's defensive back Isaac Ignacio (27) runs with the back after forcing a fumble.
‘Iolani's defensive back Isaac Ignacio (27) forces a fumble on Kailua quarterback Raynen Ho-Mook (2).
Kailua's senior running back Samson Rasay (5) carries the ball during the first half.
‘Iolani's senior Rayden Kaneshiro (4) catches a pass in the end zone.
After catching an open field pass thrown by QB Jonah Chong (11), Carter Kamana (21) runs the ball into the end zone for ‘Iolani's first score of the game.
‘Iolani head coach Wendell Look looks on from the sideline.