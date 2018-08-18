Prep Football: Saint Louis Crusaders vs. Narbonne (Calif.) Gauchos

Saint Louis running back Alema Scanlan (21) lunges into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Narbonne (Los Angeles) Gauchos on Friday at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) looks to pass.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Liloa Kapiko (45) bears down on Narbonne quarterback Ashley Tucker Jr. (17).
Saint Louis defensive back Kevin Feagins (31) comes up with an interception on a pass intended for Narbonne running back Jack Brown (7).
Saint Louis head coach Cal Lee talks to his team.
Narbonne head coach Manuel Douglas reacts after a penalty call.
Saint Louis slotback Chance Beyer (1) breaks downfield on the way to a touchdown.
Saint Louis running back Dayton Sam (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown.
Narbonne strong safety Selau Amisone (28) breaks up a pass intended for Saint Louis receiver Koali Nishigaya (23).
Saint Louis slotback Chance Beyer (1) hauls in a pass for a touchdown ahead of Narbonne free safety Craig Martin (20).