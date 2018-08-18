 Au, Henderson lead Moanalua over Aiea
August 18, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Au, Henderson lead Moanalua over Aiea

By Jeremy Nitta jnitta@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 18, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 18, 2018 at 12:42 am
Nick Au threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and Trequan Henderson had two long touchdown returns, leading Moanalua past Aiea 38-26 on Friday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –