TODAY

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Farrington at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Nanakuli 6 p.m.; Castle at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division II: Kalaheo vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 5:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.

>> MIL: Maui at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

>> Nonleague: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Waiakea, 1 p.m.; Seabury Hall (8-man) at Hawaii Prep (11-man), 2 p.m.

GOLF

>> Hawaii State Junior Golf Association: Match Play Championship, 7 a.m. and noon, at Ka‘anapali Golf Courses-Kai Course.

SOCCER

>> PacWest Men: Exhibition–Westminster (Pa.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, TBA, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

>> College women: Exhibition–Westminster (Pa.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 9 a.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Exhibition–Menlo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

>> High school girls: Hawaii Volleyball Invitational, time TBA, at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

GOLF

>> Hawaii State Junior Golf Association: Match Play Championship, 7 a.m. and noon, at Ka‘anapali Golf Courses-Kai Course.

POLO

>> Honolulu Polo Club: Nalo Polo League, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

SOCCER

>> College men: Exhibition–Westminster (Pa.) vs. Chaminade, 3:30 p.m., at Saint Louis.

>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Kickoff, Loyola Marymount vs. Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.; Bowling Green vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Also, Exhibition–Westminster (Pa.) vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis.

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

>> New England: Coventry (R.I.)

>> Mid-Atlantic: Staten Island (N.Y.)

>> Southeast: Peachtree City, Ga.

>> Great Lakes: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.)

>> Midwest: Des Moines (Iowa)

>> Southwest: Houston

>> Northwest: Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)

>> West: Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

>> Asia/Pacific: Seoul (South Korea)

>> Australia: Gold Coast

>> Canada: Surrey (British Columbia)

>> Caribbean: Guayama (Puerto Rico)

>> Europe/Africa: Barcelona (Spain)

>> Japan: Kawaguchi

>> Latin America: Arraijan (Panama)

>> Mexico: Matamoros

DOUBLE ELIMINATION

FRIDAY

>> Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

>> Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

>> Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

>> Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 innings

TODAY

>> Game 9: Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), 7 a.m.

>> Game 10: Des Moines (Iowa) vs. Coventry (R.I.), 9 a.m.

>> Game 11: Barcelona (Spain) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), noon

>> Game 12: Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

>> Game 13: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 3 a.m.

>> Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, 5 a.m.

>> Game 15: Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Arraijan (Panama), 7 a.m.

>> Game 16: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Honolulu, 8 a.m.