Scenic drive opens near Las Vegas

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A key 15-mile segment of the huge Interstate 11 highway project has opened.

Also known as the Boulder City Bypass, the route will lessen the traveling time from Las Vegas to the Arizona border near Hoover Dam by 30 minutes and provide scenic views of Lake Mead and surrounding areas. Several sculptures and a mural depicting the construction of the dam have also been assembled along the drive.

The I-11 project, which will eventually run from Mexico to Canada, is the first addition to the federal interstate system since 1992.

Monorail extension delayed: Work on the monorail extension to Mandalay Bay has been delayed, due to construction permit hang-ups. There may also be a problem with funding, which is causing concern that the project may not be completed in time for the opening of the Raiders stadium, if at all.

Gaga in the park: Lady Gaga has announced a residency at the Park Las Vegas. “Lady Gaga Enigma” kicks off a 27-date schedule on Dec. 28. The complete schedule has not been announced.

Room-service robots: The high-end hotel in CityCenter is using two “relay robots” named Fetch and Jett to deliver room service. Once loaded up with a food order or requested sundries, the robots can navigate to a guest’s room on their own, including operating the elevators. When the room door opens, their sealed lids automatically unlock to deliver the cargo. Cool idea. No tipping!

Question: Has information been released on the price of Raiders tickets?

Answer: Ticket prices have not been released yet, but the cost of personal seat licenses for Raiders season tickets has been revealed. A personal seat license is a one-time fee that gives the buyer the right to buy season tickets for 30 years. Reserved-seating licenses cost $3,900 to $15,000, while the cost for premium seats runs from $20,000 to $75,000. The actual ticket prices will be separate. You won’t need to pay this fee to buy tickets for individual games.