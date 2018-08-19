 Broken water main affects service to 2 Waipahu shopping centers, 8 apartment buildings
August 19, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Broken water main affects service to 2 Waipahu shopping centers, 8 apartment buildings

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 19, 2018
Updated August 19, 2018 7:23am
ADVERTISING

A broken water main on Leolua Street in Waipahu has “throttled” water service to two shopping centers and eight apartment buildings this morning, Board of Water Supply officials said.

The 12-inch line broke before 6 a.m., affecting service to the Waipahu Town Center, businesses in the Highway Inn shopping center, and apartment buildings mauka of Leolua Street, they said.

“Once crews begin repair, water may be completely shut off to these customers until the repair can be completed,” officials said in a news release. They recommend that customers in the area stockpile water now for use later when the water is turned off.

TheBus has been notified and will be re-routed around the area, officials said.

They said half of Leolua Street is closed from the Leoku Street intersection. Residents can access Leolua Street from the Kunia Road intersection, but motorists should avoid the area, officials said.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hot, humid weekend continues with rain forecast for Oahu, Kauai
NEXT STORY
Many Little League World Series veterans made great leap to major leagues
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING