Broken water main affects service to 2 Waipahu shopping centers, 8 apartment buildings

A broken water main on Leolua Street in Waipahu has “throttled” water service to two shopping centers and eight apartment buildings this morning, Board of Water Supply officials said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A broken water main on Leolua Street in Waipahu has “throttled” water service to two shopping centers and eight apartment buildings this morning, Board of Water Supply officials said.

The 12-inch line broke before 6 a.m., affecting service to the Waipahu Town Center, businesses in the Highway Inn shopping center, and apartment buildings mauka of Leolua Street, they said.

“Once crews begin repair, water may be completely shut off to these customers until the repair can be completed,” officials said in a news release. They recommend that customers in the area stockpile water now for use later when the water is turned off.

TheBus has been notified and will be re-routed around the area, officials said.

They said half of Leolua Street is closed from the Leoku Street intersection. Residents can access Leolua Street from the Kunia Road intersection, but motorists should avoid the area, officials said.