A 62-year-old man was charged today with causing damage to two vehicles in Waikiki.

Police said the man caused about $600 damage to one vehicle and $700 damage to a second vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said the man used an unidentified object to cause the damage.

He was charged today with two counts of third-degree criminal property damage and one count of promoting a detrimental drug. His bail was set at $2,500.