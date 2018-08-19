 No injuries after shots fired at U.S. Embassy gate in Turkey
Associated Press
August 19, 2018
Updated August 19, 2018 9:50pm

    The damage to a security booth by a shot fired outside the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

ISTANBUL >> Shots were fired at a security booth outside the U.S. Embassy in Turkey’s capital early Monday, but U.S. officials said no one was hurt.

Private Ihlas news agency said four to five rounds were fired from a moving white car and targeted the booth outside Gate 6 at the embassy in Ankara. Police were searching for the car.

U.S. Embassy spokesman David Gainer thanked police for their “rapid response” and said no injuries had been reported.

The U.S. mission is closed this week as Turkey celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over the case of an imprisoned American pastor, leading the U.S. to impose sanctions, and increased tariffs that sent the Turkish lira tumbling last week.

