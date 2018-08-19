Hurricane Lane expected to weaken on approach to isles

SHARE















Hurricane Lane entered the Central Pacific on Saturday as a powerful Category 4 major hurricane.

As rated on the Saffir-­Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a Category 4 hurricane carries maximum sustained winds between 130 and 156 miles per hour.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the storm was located 1,045 miles east-southeast of Hilo, moving west at 16 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Serv­ice. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 130 mph, with hurricane-­force winds extending outward up to 25 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 105 miles.

Forecasters at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu predicted that after several days of rapid intensification, Lane likely will weaken over the next few days as it begins to move west-northwest.

Lane is the sixth major storm of the 2018 Pacific hurricane season, which runs through November.

The National Weather Serv­ice said it is still too early to determine Lane’s potential impact on local weather.

In the meantime, a low-level trough was expected to bring unstable air, showers and isolated thunderstorm activity today. Drier conditions will return Monday and Tuesday as more stable air moves in from the east, the weather service reported.