 Hurricane Lane expected to weaken on approach to isles
August 19, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Hawaii News| Weather

Hurricane Lane expected to weaken on approach to isles

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 19, 2018
Updated August 19, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

Hurricane Lane entered the Central Pacific on Saturday as a powerful Category 4 major hurricane.

As rated on the Saffir-­Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a Category 4 hurricane carries maximum sustained winds between 130 and 156 miles per hour.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the storm was located 1,045 miles east-southeast of Hilo, moving west at 16 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Serv­ice. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 130 mph, with hurricane-­force winds extending outward up to 25 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 105 miles.

Forecasters at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu predicted that after several days of rapid intensification, Lane likely will weaken over the next few days as it begins to move west-northwest.

Lane is the sixth major storm of the 2018 Pacific hurricane season, which runs through November.

The National Weather Serv­ice said it is still too early to determine Lane’s potential impact on local weather.

In the meantime, a low-level trough was expected to bring unstable air, showers and isolated thunderstorm activity today. Drier conditions will return Monday and Tuesday as more stable air moves in from the east, the weather service reported.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ex-Navy officer faces bribery, fraud charges in ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING