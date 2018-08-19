 Residents dread the reopening of a popular trail in Lanikai
August 19, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Residents dread the reopening of a popular trail in Lanikai

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 18, 2018 at 11:12 pm
With the Lanikai Pillbox trail closed for repairs, residents enjoyed a two-month break from the constant noise of hikers trekking up the ridge from sunup to sundown. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –