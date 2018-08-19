 Rolovich is bringing back the run-and-shoot in his drive to recapture the glory days
August 19, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Rolovich is bringing back the run-and-shoot in his drive to recapture the glory days

By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 18, 2018 at 11:59 pm
Tiger, Mouse, Ron, June and now Rolo. Can the newest head man in the run-and-shoot coaching tree bring winning back to Manoa? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –