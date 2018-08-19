 Pac-Five grounds Kalani for first win
August 19, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Pac-Five grounds Kalani for first win

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 18, 2018 at 11:55 pm
The normally pass-heavy Pac-Five Wolfpack got in some work on the ground Saturday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –