TODAY

GOLF

>> Hawaii State Junior Golf Association: Match Play Championship, 7 a.m. and noon, at Ka‘anapali Golf Courses-Kai Course.

PADDLING

>> Lanikai Canoe Club: Duke Kahanamoku Race, at Kailua Beach to Waikiki, all day.

POLO

>> Honolulu Polo Club: Nalo Polo League, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

SOCCER

>> College men: Exhibition–Westminster (Pa.) vs. Chaminade, 3:30 p.m., at Saint Louis.

>> College women, Rainbow Wahine Soccer Kickoff: Loyola Marymount vs.Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.; Bowling Green vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Also, Exhibition–Westminster (Pa.) vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis.

MONDAY

BOWLING

>> OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

Double Elimination



Thursday

>> Seoul (South Korea) 4, Guayama (Puerto Rico) 2, 9 innings

>> Staten Island (N.Y.) 5, Des Moines (Iowa) 2

>> Matamoros (Mexico) 3, Gold Coast (Australia) 2

>> Houston 3, Coventry (R.I.) 1

Friday

>> Kawaguchi (Japan) 11, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 5 innings

>> Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 5, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 4

>> Arraijan (Panama) 8, Surrey (British Columbia) 3

>> Honolulu 2, Peachtree City (Ga.) 0, 11 inn.

Saturday

>> Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

>> Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

>> Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

>> Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 0

Today

>> Game 13: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 3 a.m.

>> Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, 5 a.m.

>> Game 15: Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Arraijan (Panama), 7 a.m.

>> Game 16: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Honolulu, 8 a.m.

Monday

>> Game A: Gold Coast (Australia) vs. Coventry (R.I.), 5 a.m.

>> Game 17: Game 15 loser vs. Guayama (Puerto Rico), 7 a.m.

>> Game 18: Game 16 loser vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 9 a.m.

>> Game 19: Game 13 loser vs. Surrey (British Columbia), noon

>> Game 20: Game 14 loser vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 2 p.m.

RUNNING

Hickam Half Marathon

Saturday

Male Open

1. Humberto Baeza 1:20:34.3

2. Paolo Cavenaghi 1:22:37.0

3. Jordan Bethke 1:24:22.6

Male 17 And Under

1. Jeffrey Andrade, Jr 1:50:42.8

2. Ken Ogihara 1:52:13.0

3. Ben O’Leary 2:45:24.4

Male 18 To 29

1. Ryosuke Asai 1:40:24.2

2. Nathan Michael Duffield 1:52:03.6

3. Luigi Ramirez 1:55:16.5

Male 30 To 39

1. William Wong 1:41:34.8

2. Alvaro Gonzaleez 1:50:13.7

3. James Reams 1:54:49.2

Male 40 To 49

1. Kengo Yoshimoto 1:26:50.6

2. Takeshi Yamada 1:30:51.9

3. Grant Akamine 1:34:45.3

Male 50 To 59

1. Jeff Healy 1:48:58.1

2. Steven Fall 1:52:30.7

3. Shawn Scott 1:57:58.3

Male 60 & Over

1. Coswin Saito 1:56:16.0

2. Edwin Velasco 2:07:52.2

3. Andrew Gould 2:20:38.4

Male Active Duty

1. William Galloway 1:25:36.9

2. Evan Weatherby 1:25:58.7

3. Tucker Pearce 1:28:12.8

Female Open

1. Jen Engeberg 1:34:55.0

2. Corinne Sterneckert 1:35:27.5

3. Ally Easterly 1:35:52.7

Female 17 And Under

1. Karson Johnston 2:17:44.1

2. Corey Johnston 2:17:44.3

3. Esther Hung 2:26:45.0

Female 18 To 29

1. Juliana Everist 1:59:38.5

2. Katimarie Morse 2:02:52.8

3. Kathryn Koterba 2:02:52.8

Female 30 To 39

1. Jennifer Mason 1:47:29.6

2. Gina Senkowski 1:55:01.9

3. Janice Mcgraw 2:01:05.7

Female 40 To 49

1. Damayanti Bullock 1:49:20.3

2. Crystal De Alba 1:50:29.9

3. Kimberley Zuccola 1:53:41.9

Female 50 To 59

1. Stefy Matsumura 1:48:21.0

2. Cara Friel 1:58:02.9

3. Diana Tobin 2:00:19.6

Female 60 & Over

1. Remedios Gauvin 2:23:00.5

2. Karen Burmeister 2:31:20.7

3. Kelly Martens 3:03:45.6

Female Active Duty

1. Laura England 1:41:10.7

2. Hannah Meadows 1:49:47.8

3. Kelly Street 1:51:59.0