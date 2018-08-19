 Hot, humid weekend continues with rain forecast for Oahu, Kauai
August 19, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News| Weather

Hot, humid weekend continues with rain forecast for Oahu, Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 19, 2018
Updated August 19, 2018 6:27am
ADVERTISING

The hot, humid weather is expected to continue today for the Hawaiian islands, with occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms possible for Oahu and Kauai.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Hawaii said the rain for the western islands “will favor windward and mauka locations with moderate trades in place,” but that leeward areas may also see periodic showers.

A flood advisory for Windward Oahu early this morning has expired after rain over the Koolau mountains eased.

The high temperature in Honolulu is expected to reach about 90 degrees today.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday includes east winds of 15-to-20 mph, a high temperature of about 90 degrees, and scattered showers, the National Weather Service said.

By the end of the week, showers are possible from Hurricane Lane, which is forecast to pass south of the islands, forecasters said.

PREVIOUS STORY
Powerful Hurricane Lane on path to move south of Hawaii this week
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING