Hot, humid weekend continues with rain forecast for Oahu, Kauai

The hot, humid weather is expected to continue today for the Hawaiian islands, with occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms possible for Oahu and Kauai.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Hawaii said the rain for the western islands “will favor windward and mauka locations with moderate trades in place,” but that leeward areas may also see periodic showers.

A flood advisory for Windward Oahu early this morning has expired after rain over the Koolau mountains eased.

The high temperature in Honolulu is expected to reach about 90 degrees today.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday includes east winds of 15-to-20 mph, a high temperature of about 90 degrees, and scattered showers, the National Weather Service said.

By the end of the week, showers are possible from Hurricane Lane, which is forecast to pass south of the islands, forecasters said.