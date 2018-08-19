Powerful Hurricane Lane on path to move south of Hawaii this week

Hurricane Lane maintained its Category 3 intensity overnight, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, and is still expected to pass south of the islands this week.

At 5 a.m. today, Lane was about 890 mile east-southeast of Hilo and 1,100 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, traveling west at 15 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Hawaii.

Forecasters said that a “large swell generated by Lane is expected to reach the southeast- and east-facing shores of the Big Island, and possibly east-facing shores of Maui, by this evening,” producing large and dangerous surf by tonight or early Monday.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale for Hawaii is a 1 to 5 categorization based on the hurricane’s intensity. >> Tropical Storm: winds 39-73 mph >> Category 1: winds 74-95 mph >> Category 2: winds 96-110 mph >> Category 3: winds 111-129 mph >> Category 4: winds 130-156 mph >> Category 5: winds 157 mph and up

Lane has intensified quickly since forming in the East Pacific last week. It entered the Central Pacific Saturday as a Category 4 hurricane but has since weakened slightly. That weakening is expected to continue over the next five days, forecaster said. However, Lane will likely remain a powerful hurricane through Monday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 105 miles, the hurricane center said early this morning.

“Lane is forecast to pass south of the main Hawaiian islands Wednesday and Thursday, potentially causing local impacts as it tracks west-northwestward,” forecasters said. “Interests in those islands should watch the progress of Lane closely, since long-range forecast track and intensity errors can be large.”

The five-day forecast calls for the storm to be a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, by Friday when it is expected to be hundreds of miles southwest of Oahu, according to the hurricane center.