Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly discharged a firearm in a residential neighborhood, killing a dog in Waianae.

Police said the suspect discharged a firearm at about 6:55 p.m. Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangering in the first degree and cruelty to animals in the first degree.