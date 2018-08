Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Ala Moana area.

Police said two suspects — a man and a woman — removed merchandise from a retail establishment at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday when three employees confronted them. The perpetrators brandished an unspecified dangerous instrument and fled with the items, police said.

The suspects remain at-large.