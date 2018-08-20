Emergency responders wrap up ocean search after no body found off East Oahu

Federal and county emergency responders concluded an ocean search tonight after a caller reported seeing a body in the water off East Oahu.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said a caller reported a man’s body in the water off Halona Blowhole at about 2:30 p.m.

Twenty-one firefighters responded and searched by helicopter and two boats along with a dive team.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said lifeguards and the Coast Guard also assisted in the search. She said lifeguards eventually ended the search after no one was reported missing.

Seguirant said firefighters ended their search at about 6:10 p.m., pending any new information. He said no signs of the body were found.