Honolulu Zoo is closed for the rest of the day due to a water line break, city officials said shortly after 1 p.m. today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu Zoo is closed for the rest of the day due to a water line break, city officials said shortly after 1 p.m. today.

The break left a large portion of the zoo without water, affecting restrooms and the concession stand. Repairs are expected to begin today, but officials have not yet determined whether or not to reopen the zoo on Tuesday.

That decision will be announced at a later time, according to city officials.