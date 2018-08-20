Two seriously injured after plane runs off runway on Oahu’s North Shore

Two girls were injured today after a plane apparently ran into a ditch at Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s North Shore.

The incident happened at about 5:15 p.m. when a small aircraft reportedly ran off the runway into the ditch, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

Paramedics treated two 17-year-old girls and took them to a hospital, both in serious condition, the report said.

A third person at the scene refused treatment.

Police said they were responding after receiving a call from EMS and that everyone made it out of the plane.