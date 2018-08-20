 Russian military braces for massive war games
August 20, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Top News

Russian military braces for massive war games

Associated Press
August 20, 2018
Updated August 20, 2018 12:50am
ADVERTISING

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister says the military forces in the country’s east have been put on high alert in the run-up to massive war games that also involve China and Mongolia.

Sergei Shoigu said the five-day drills that began Monday will pave the way for the Vostok (East) 2018 military exercise. Shoigu said those maneuvers, set for next month, will be the largest since the massive Soviet war games in 1981.

Shoigu said army, air force and navy units will take part in the exercise that will be held across the Far East and Siberia. He added that military units from China and Mongolia will also take part.

The Russian military has increased both the scope and frequency of its maneuvers amid tensions with the West.

PREVIOUS STORY
No injuries after shots fired at U.S. Embassy gate in Turkey
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING