 Allure hair dryers pose fire hazard
August 20, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Allure hair dryers pose fire hazard

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 20, 2018 12:05 am 
Xtava is recalling about 235,000 Allure and Allure Pro 2200W hair dryers because the hair dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire, burn and electrical shock hazards. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –