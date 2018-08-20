 Fire destroys keiki soccer equipment
August 20, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Fire destroys keiki soccer equipment

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 19, 2018 at 10:09 pm
A fire ripped through a storage room at a city park in Kapolei, destroying thousands of dollars’ worth of children’s sporting equipment. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –