 Former paratrooper turning 100 plans parachuting redux
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 19, 2018 at 10:31 pm
Retired Army Master Sgt. Polito “Paul” Olivas will become a centenarian Wednesday, and he plans to celebrate the way he’s lived his life: with a lot of gusto. Read More

