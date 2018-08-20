Hurricane Lane likely to continue to weaken

A weakening Hurricane Lane continued its westward path, far to the east-southeast of the state Sunday evening.

“It’s still too far out to know what impacts the islands could have,” said National Weather Service forecaster Chevy Chevalier on Sunday night. He said forecasters will have a better handle on the storm’s possible impact today.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, the center of the storm was about 735 miles east-southeast of Hilo and moving to the west at about 14 mph. Its motion was expected to gradually shift west-northwest through Tuesday, the weather service said.

The storm had maximum winds of about 120 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds were extending up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds were stretching outward 105 miles, the weather service said.

The storm entered the Central Pacific as a Category 4 hurricane Saturday.

The Pacific Hurricane Center said Lane would continue weakening through Tuesday and pass south of the main Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile the weather service issued a high-surf advisory at 6 a.m. today to expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with 5- to 8-foot surf forecast for east-facing shores of the Big Island and Maui.