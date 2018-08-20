Hawaii competing in Little League World Series over weekend

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu, Hawaii's Taylin Oana, center, gets his toe on home plate before the diving tag attempted by Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan's Jarren Purify (6), top center, after being caught in a rundown between third and home during the second inning of a baseball game against Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday.
Umpire Jeff Pruitt, left, and Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan's Reggie Sharpe (1) and catcher Jake Martin, top right, watch as Honolulu, Hawaii's Taylin Oana, bottom right, scores ahead of the tag by Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan's Jarren Purify (6), rear, after being caught in a rundown between third and home during the second inning of a baseball game against Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. on Sunday.
Honolulu, Hawaii's Ka'olu Holt delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. on Sunday.
Honolulu, Hawaii's Mana Lau Kong, right, scores as Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan catcher Jake Martin drops the ball during the second inning of a baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. on Sunday.
Honolulu, Hawaii's Aukai Kea delivers in the third inning of a baseball game against Peachtree City, Georgia in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. on Friday. Hawaii won 2-0 with a walk off two-run home run by Kea in the bottom of the eleventh inning.
Honolulu's Aukai Kea, center, rounds first between Hawaii coach Willis Cato, right, and Peachtree City, Ga.'s Jansen Kenty (16) after hitting a walk-off, two-run home run off Georgia pitcher Ben Traxler during the 11th inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa. on Friday.
Honolulu's Aukai Kea, left, is greeted by Peachtree City, Ga.'s Tai Peete (7) as he rounds third after hitting a walk-off, two-run home run off Georgia pitcher Ben Traxler during the 11th inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. on Friday.
