Wahine soccer wins on late goal

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 20, 2018 12:05 am 
Senior midfielder Raisa Strom-Okimoto launched a golden goal from about 25 yards as the Hawaii soccer team topped Bowling Green 1-0 in overtime on Sunday night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read More

