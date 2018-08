Calendar Today BOWLING OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center. TUESDAY Volleyball ILH Division III girls: Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m. Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

TUESDAY

Volleyball

ILH Division III girls: Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

Polo

Honolulu Polo Club

Nalo Polo League

Sunday

At Waimanalo

Creekside 3, Sunset Reef 1

Goal scorers–C: Sydni Tobin 2, Christine Devlin. SR: Jennifer Bossert.

Paddling

Duke Kahanamoku race

Sunday, from Kailua Beach to Waikiki

Men

Overall–1. Hui Nalu (M Open), 2.56.43.26; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club (M Open), 3.04.04.65; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club (M Open), 3.04.44.75; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club (M Open), 3.04.54.53; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (M Open), 3.06.01.52; 6. Outrigger Canoe Club (M JR), 3.06.06.53; 7. Lanikai Canoe Club (M Open), 3.07.41.07; 8. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (M Unltd), 3.09.15.44; 9. Healani Canoe Club (M Open), 3.11.44.09; 10. Kailua Canoe Club (M Open), 3.14.57.51.

Unlimited–1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3.09.15.44; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3.20.51.80; 3. Windward Kai Canoe Club, 3.59.29.91

Juniors–1. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3.06.06.53; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3.30.06.63; 3. Kailua Canoe Club, 3.32.30.23; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club, 3.48.06.80; 5. Hui Lanakila, 3.48.33.96.

40+ Masters–1. Waikiki Beach Boys, 3.21.07.46; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 3.22.22.56; 3. Healani Canoe Club, 3.38.07.60; 4. Waikiki Surf Club, 3.56.12.02; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club, 3.56.40.34.

50+ Masters–1. Lanikai Canoe Club, 3.37.36.12.

55+ Masters–1. Lanikai Canoe Club, 3.21.24.33; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 3.23.42.38; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3.37.01.70.

65+ Masters–1. New Hope Canoe Club, 4.44.44.29.

Open–1. Hui Nalu M Open, 2.56.43.26; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3.04.04.65; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 3.04.44.75; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3.04.54.53; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3.06.01.52; 6. Lanikai Canoe Club, 3.07.41.07; 7. Healani Canoe Club, 3.11.44.09; 8. Kailua Canoe Club, 3.14.57.51; 9. Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club, 3.16.51.71; 10. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3.23.28.24.

Women

Overall–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (W Open), 1.31.59.76; 2. Kilohana Canoe Club (W Open), 1.36.24.19; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club (W Open), 1.37.31.71; 4. Kailua Canoe Club (W 50), 1.37.43.39; 5. Kailua Canoe Club (W 55), 1.38.19.76; 6. Kailua Canoe Club (W 40), 1.38.25.15; 7. Lanikai Canoe Club (W Open), 1.38.44.06; 8. Lanikai Canoe Club (W 55), 1.40.23.92; 9. Lanikai Canoe Club (W JR), 1.41.49.26; 10. Kailua Canoe Club (W Open), 1.43.25.95.

40 Women–1. Kailua Canoe Club, 1.38.25.15.

50 Women–1. Kailua Canoe Club, 1.37.43.39; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.43.50.14; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.44.03.34; 4. New Hope Canoe Club, 1.48.59.34; 5. New Hope Canoe Club, 2.00.03.85.

55 Women–1. Kailua Canoe Club, 1.38.19.76; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.40.23.92.

60 Women–1. New Hope Canoe Club, 1.44.03.84; 2. New Hope Canoe Club, 2.00.18.22.

Juniors–1. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.41.49.26; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.46.19.11; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.47.27.73; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.48.17.72.

Open–1. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.31.59.76; 2. Kilohana Canoe Club, 1.36.24.19; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.37.31.71; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.38.44.06; 5. Kailua Canoe Club, 1.43.25.95; 6. Kailua Canoe Club, 1.45.08.64; 7. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.45.46.86; 8. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.46.39.27; 9. Kailua Canoe Club, 1.47.01.21; 10. Lanikai Canoe Club, 1.50.55.02.