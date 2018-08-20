Colorado State coach Mike Bobo remains hospitalized as staff prepares for opener against Hawaii

FORT COLLINS, Colo. >> Colorado State coach Mike Bobo remains hospitalized while doctors try to figure out why he has numbness in his feet and his coaching staff prepares for the Rams’ opener against Hawaii this weekend.

Athletic director Joe Parker said today that Bobo has been transferred from Fort Collins to another hospital in Denver and continues to seek answers to his medical condition but “there is an expectation that any day now he could be discharged.”

Parker said Bobo has remained in touch with his assistant coaches since he was hospitalized on Aug. 12 and the two spoke for a half-hour by phone Sunday night.

Offensive coordinator Dave Johnson said the coaching staff is still unsure who would call plays if Bobo is unable to be on the sideline Saturday night at Canvas Stadium.