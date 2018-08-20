 Hurricane Lane expected to take northwest turn; forecasters warn of heavy rain, flooding
Star-Advertiser staff
August 20, 2018
Updated August 20, 2018 5:00am

  • COURTESY CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER

    The five-day forecast track of Hurricane Lane as of 11 p.m. today.

Maintaining strength overnight, Lane remains a Category 3 hurricane and a possible threat to the islands later this week.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, Lane was located about 615 miles southeast of Hilo and 825 miles southeast of Honolulu at 5 a.m. today and moving west at 14 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Although weather officials expect Lane to continue on a westward track today, they forecast the storm to take a turn toward the west-northwest late Tuesday with some weakening around the same time.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 120 miles.

